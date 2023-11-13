Doncic contributed 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 victory over the Pelicans.

Doncic ended just one assist from recording a double-double, and while he has gone four contests without posting one, it's hard to find anything negative in the kind of season the star guard has had so far. Doncic is averaging 32.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8.4 rebounds through 10 games, putting up four double-doubles and two triple-doubles in that stretch.