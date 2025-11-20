Mavericks' Max Christie: Bounces back with 15 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.
After being nearly invisible in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves with one point and one assist in 19 minutes, Christie returned to his usual level of production Wednesday. Over 13 games since shifting into the starting five for the Mavs, the fourth-year guard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in 30.8 minutes a contest.
