Mavericks' Max Christie: Doubtful with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (illness) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
An illness is likely to keep Christie from playing both halves of Dallas' back-to-back set. With the sharpshooter unlikely to be available for a second straight contest, Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams have a much clearer pathway to minutes in the Mavericks' backcourt.
