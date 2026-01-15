default-cbs-image
Christie (illness) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

An illness is likely to keep Christie from playing both halves of Dallas' back-to-back set. With the sharpshooter unlikely to be available for a second straight contest, Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams have a much clearer pathway to minutes in the Mavericks' backcourt.

