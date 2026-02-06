Christie chipped in 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 loss to the Spurs.

The Mavericks were short on healthy bodies in the wake of a busy trade deadline, thrusting Christie into huge minutes Thursday. Dallas is eventually going to have more players available, but Christie is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues in the interim. The sharpshooter averaged 17.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.1 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per contest in his last nine games.