Christie supplied 23 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Rockets.

Christie was inserted into the starting lineup for the second half of Saturday's game due to P.J. Washington being ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Christie played the entire fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his 23 points in the final frame (seven of which came from the charity stripe). He is averaging 17.7 points on 66.7 percent shooting from three-point range over his first three games with Dallas, and he could be inserted into the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Kings on Monday if Washington is unable to play.