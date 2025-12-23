Mavericks' Max Christie: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Christie will miss back-to-back games due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Warriors. With the 22-year-old swingman and Klay Thompson (knee) both sidelined, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Jaden Hardy are candidates for increased playing time.
