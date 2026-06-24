Mavericks' Morez Johnson: Selected by Dallas

Johnson was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson is a versatile defender and rim runner who put in averages of 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game on 62/34/78 shooting splits during his sophomore season with the Wolverines. His offense is a work in progress, and he's a bit undersized to play the center position, but his grit and commitment to winning should endear him to the Mavericks' coaching staff, specifically, new head coach Dusty May, who Johnson played for at Michigan in 2025-26. While the 20-year-old may not be an immediate threat to overthrow Dereck Lively (foot), P.J. Washington, or Daniel Gafford for a starting job, assuming they remain on the roster, it could happen sooner than expected, especially if there are injuries.