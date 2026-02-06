Marshall had 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 loss to the Spurs.

Marshall tied Cooper Flagg for the team lead in scoring, though it was Marshall who enjoyed a more efficient night. The Xavier product had been held in check in his previous two appearances, totaling 17 points while going 7-for-26 from the field, so Thursday's showing is a sign he's back on track offensively.