Marshall notched 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.

With Anthony Davis (calf) still unavailable, Marshall played more than 30 minutes for only the third time this season and tied D'Angelo Russell for the team scoring lead. Marshall has run hot and cold of late, scoring in double digits in five of the last eight games (one start) while averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals and shooting 51.2 percent from the floor in 29.8 minutes a contest.