Marshall was ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Suns after getting into an altercation with Jusuf Nurkic, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports. Marshall's night will finish with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes.

Marshall and Nurkic exchanged words with each other after the latter was assessed with an offensive foul, and the two had to be separated after throwing a punch at each other. P.J. Washington was also ejected for shoving Nurkic to the floor. The ejections of Marshall and Washington should mean more playing time for Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for the rest of Friday's game.