Marshall (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Marshall will miss a third straight game due to an illness as the Mavericks continue to navigate a complicated stretch due to injuries. Marshall's next chance to suit up will come against the Wizards on Monday, Jan. 27. Olivier-Maxence Prosper should continue to receive increased playing time in Marshall's absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Another absence coming•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Iffy with illness•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Double-doubles off bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Slides to bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Scores 11 points Tuesday•