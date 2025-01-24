Now Playing

Marshall (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Marshall will miss a third straight game due to an illness as the Mavericks continue to navigate a complicated stretch due to injuries. Marshall's next chance to suit up will come against the Wizards on Monday, Jan. 27. Olivier-Maxence Prosper should continue to receive increased playing time in Marshall's absence.

