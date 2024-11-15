Marshall had 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Jazz.

Marshall was moved to a bench role in favor of Maxi Kleber, but Marshall logged far more minutes and outplayed him on both ends of the court. The former Xavier standout was Dallas' second-best scorer behind Luka Doncic in this one. It wouldn't be surprising if Marshall returns to a starting role for the game against the Spurs on Saturday.