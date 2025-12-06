Marshall ended Friday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder with 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Marshall picked up the scoring slack for his team as he paced Dallas with 18 points. Two of his three misses were on tries from behind the arc. Marshall's driving abilities have translated to 3.2 made free throws per game this year, which leads his team. Even with Anthony Davis in the lineup, Marshall still played with the first unit and has now scored 16 or more points in four of his last five games.