Marshall closed with 29 points (10-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 122-111 loss to Memphis.

Marshall was promoted into a starting role two games ago and notched a second consecutive double-double, but he also reached the 18-point mark for the third straight contest. Marshall is expected to remain as the starting power forward and should continue to have a steady role in a depleted frontcourt for the Mavs. To note, the Mavs are currently missing P.J. Washington (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps), Dereck Lively (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee), Anthony Davis (thigh) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) due to injuries.