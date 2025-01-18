Now Playing

Marshall won't start in Friday's game against the Thunder, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marshall is retreating to Dallas' bench with Kyrie Irving back in the lineup. Over his last six games, Marshall is averaging 11.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 threes in 28.4 minutes.

