Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Tallies 25 points vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall amassed 25 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 victory over Cleveland.
Marshall contributed to the Mavericks' one-point halftime lead by scoring 16 points through the first two quarters, and he finished as the team's second-leading score behind Cooper Flagg (27 points). Sunday was Marshall's seventh 25-plus-point performance of the season, and the fourth time he connected on at least eight free throws. Since the new year, the sixth-year forward has averaged 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 30.5 minutes per game.
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