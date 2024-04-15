Prosper ended with 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-86 loss to Oklahoma City.

Prosper has quickly made a name for himself in the final week of the season. Although the Mavericks plan to have their first unit intact for the playoffs, the team opted to play it safe with their starters in the final week. Prosper stepped in and showed his worth as a former first-round pick. Although his playoff usage will be minimal, the Marquette product will probably make the 15-man roster for the postseason.