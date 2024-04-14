Prosper is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.
Prosper logged his fifth contest of the season with at least 20 minutes of action in Friday's loss to Detroit, cracking double-digit scoring for the third time in his young career. He is in position to deliver similar output Sunday, with Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Jaden Hardy joining him in the first unit.
