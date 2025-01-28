Prosper contributed 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 130-108 victory over the Wizards.

Prosper has had a limited role all season long, but he's been stepping up his game lately and taking advantage of the uptick in minutes due to the rash of injuries that has affected the Mavs. This means he's cleared the 20-minute mark in three of his last four outings while scoring at least 14 points twice in that span. That's not enough to roster him in most formats, but Prosper could have some upside as a streaming alternative in deep formats as long as the Mavericks remain depleted.