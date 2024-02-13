Washington is starting Monday's game against the Wizards, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Washington came off the bench in his Dallas debut, and he's now set to make his first start since joining his new squad. He finished with 14 points, five boards, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes Saturday, so he'll likely shoulder around 30 minutes Monday now that he's better acclimated.
