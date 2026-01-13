Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is questionable for Wednesday's game against Denver with a right ankle sprain.
The Mavericks announced Monday that Washington had resumed on-court activities and could return in one week, but the forward appears to be ahead of schedule. If Washington isn't ready to play, Naji Marshall would remain worth streaming in all fantasy leagues.
