Bullock registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 44 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 loss to the Jazz.

No matter who starts at point guard for the Mavericks, Bullock will continue to operate in a three-and-D role. The performance was one of his better ones, as it was his first with multiple steals and three-plus threes since March 29. He's taken at least three shots from beyond the arc in his past 30 appearances.