Nembhard recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss to the Lakers.

Nembhard replaced Brandon Williams in the starting five. Williams' performances have been up and down, though has provided solid value for fantasy managers after replacing D'Angelo Russell in the lineup. Now, the point guard position continues its instability. Friday marked Nembhard's seventh appearance of the season and his best. He'll presumably start again Saturday when the Mavericks face the Clippers.