Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Plays well in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss to the Lakers.
Nembhard replaced Brandon Williams in the starting five. Williams' performances have been up and down, though has provided solid value for fantasy managers after replacing D'Angelo Russell in the lineup. Now, the point guard position continues its instability. Friday marked Nembhard's seventh appearance of the season and his best. He'll presumably start again Saturday when the Mavericks face the Clippers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Confirmed starter Friday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Expected to make first NBA start•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Dishes out seven dimes in return•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Available Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Remaining out Saturday•