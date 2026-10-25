De Larrea racked up 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Spurs.

With Saturday's contest coming on the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Mavericks were extremely shorthanded. De Larrea totaled just eight minutes over the first two games of the regular season, though he saw starter-level minutes off the bench Saturday and made the most of the opportunity. The rookie first-rounder erupted for a team-high 21 points, which could help him carve out a more meaningful role in the second unit moving forward, especially considering Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is set to miss time.