De Larrea posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to the Rockets.

The 2026 No. 25 overall pick displayed exactly what made him an intriguing draft prospect during the Mavericks' preseason opener, but it's going to be a hard battle for regular-season rotation minutes. Standing at 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, de Larrea boasts elite positional size that allows him to survey the floor, pick apart defenses in the pick-and-roll and comfortably see over opposing guards. He was lethal from deep against professional competition last season for Valencia Basket, draining 40.7 percent of his three-pointers on respectable volume.