Lawal tallied 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to the Rockets.

With the Mavericks frontcourt shorthanded, the rookie saw an expanded role and made the most of it. Lawal is an impressive athlete with the tools to develop into an elite defender, but he remains very raw offensively. The 23-year-old forward finished his senior season at Virginia Tech with averages of 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 54/25/76 shooting splits. He'll likely see limited minutes during his rookie season, helping back up the forward spots in Dallas.