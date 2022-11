King posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over Salt Lake City.

King bounced back from back-to-back single-digit performances to notch his second 20-plus point game of the season. Across seven appearances, the 20-year-old has averaged 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes per game.