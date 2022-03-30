Darling recorded 32 points (13-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over South Bay.

Darling has always been one of the best scoring threats for Agua Caliente and while he's alternated between the bench and the starting unit, this was by far one of his most productive outings. He's averaging 16.6 points per game on the season, but it's also worth noting that he's reached the 20-point mark in four of his last seven contests.