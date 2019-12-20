Nate Mason: Collects 22 points, seven dimes

Mason scored 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and handed out seven assists in a loss to Windy City on Thursday.

Mason continues to excel as a starter, averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 assists since Nov. 23. Overall, the 24-year-old ranks 10th in the G League with 7.6 assists per game this season.