Roberts produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a block in nine minutes in Saturday's 133-126 win over Sioux Falls.

Roberts was claimed by Wisconsin on Nov. 19 and made his debut the next day. He's come off the bench in both of his games for the Herd and is averaging 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.3 minutes so far. The 22-year-old played his college ball at Washington and scored 5.5 points per game with the team in 2021-22.