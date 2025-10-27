Saraf was not able to score (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Sunday's 118-107 loss to San Antonio but added five assists, a rebound and a steal across 15 minutes.

Saraf was able to reach an early career high in assists despite not scoring. While he has drawn the start at point guard over fellow rookie Egor Demin, it is worth noting that Demin has played more minutes and scored more points in all three games to start the season thus far.