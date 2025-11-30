Saraf recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists and one block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 116-99 loss to the Bucks.

Saraf missed about two weeks of action due to a left ankle sprain before being cleared to return ahead of Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers. He didn't crack the rotation for that contest, but with Egor Demin (foot) sitting out Saturday's game, Saraf was able to pick up some major minutes in his first appearance for the Nets since Nov. 11. Though he came through with an efficient showing from the field while logging a team-high assist total, Saraf could nonetheless find himself back outside of the rotation if Demin returns for Brooklyn's next game Monday versus the Hornets.