Brown registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss at Toronto.

Brown tied his season-high mark for rebounds and has now grabbed double-digit boards in four of his last six games. The shooting guard has scored in double digits three times during that six-game stretch and has put up across the board on most categories -- he is averaging 12.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game during that six-game span.