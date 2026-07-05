Nets' Danny Wolf: Dealing with back soreness

Wolf didn't play in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League loss to the Kings due to lower-back soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Coach Dutch Gaitley said the Nets want to be smart about Wolf's availability in Summer League, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Bucks. The big man missed Brooklyn's final 11 regular-season games due to an ankle sprain, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 20.8 minutes per contest in 57 regular-season games (15 starts).