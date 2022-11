Duke has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Portland due to a non-COVID illness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Duke was a late addition to the injury report with an illness and will miss at least one game, though it's certainly possible he's sidelined for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set Monday as well. He's only played 10 minutes over the Nets' past four games, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Brooklyn's rotation.