Duke posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Duke is an unrestricted free agent after he wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Nets prior to the deadline, and the 23-year-old is playing like he has something to prove. He was impressive in getting to the basket and drawing fouls as well as facilitating for teammates. Duke also showcased impressive perimeter defense, taking in three steals. If Duke can maintain this production, it would be surprising if he doesn't gain some interest from teams around the league.