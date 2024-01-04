Sharpe had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Rockets.

The Nets struggled offensively in this game, but Sharpe posted a solid performance on both ends of the court and made the most of his minutes while putting up his sixth double-double of the campaign -- all while playing off the bench. Sharpe has been a productive player of late, averaging 9.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while logging 17.2 minutes per contest.