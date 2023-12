Sharpe provided 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 110-104 loss to the Wizards.

Sharpe led all bench players in Friday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of six Nets with a double-digit point total and finishing one board short of a double-double to lead the second unit. Sharpe has reached the double-digit scoring mark in five straight games, adding nine or more rebounds in three of those contests.