Sharpe totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 124-97 victory over the Wizards.

It was Sharpe's third double-double of the season and the second straight game he recorded 10-plus rebounds. His five offensive rebounds led the team as he got extended playing time off the bench in a blowout win. Sharpe has now played 20-plus minutes in two of his last three games, and his minutes have steadily increased as the season has progressed.