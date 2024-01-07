Sharpe (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sharpe suffered a left knee sprain during Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, and he'll require additional imaging in Brooklyn on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. He won't make the initial trip to Paris with the rest of the team ahead of Thursday's game against Cleveland, but coach Jacque Vaughn said that Sharpe could potentially join the team later, depending on the severity of his injury.