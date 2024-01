Sharpe will not return to Sunday's contest after suffering a left knee sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe was helped to the locker room after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest. The initial diagnosis of a knee sprain will certainly be followed by additional testing for the 22-year-old. If he dodged a major injury, he'll have three full days of rest until Brooklyn next takes the court Thursday against Cleveland.