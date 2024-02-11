Schroder amassed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and 12 assists over 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-103 victory over the Spurs.

Schroder appeared in his first game with Brooklyn after being traded to the team last week, impressing in his first action with the Nets while leading all Brooklyn bench players in scoring and handing out a game-best assist total en route to a double-double performance. Schroder tied a season-high mark in assists while posting his seventh double-double performance of the year.