Schroder had four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 136-86 loss to Boston.

Schroder entered the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest with Ben Simmons (knee) sidelined for the second game of a back-to-back. Schroder wasn't able to get much going on the offensive side of the floor, but the same could be said for the team as a whole as Nets shot 38.3 percent from the field. Schroder's playing time following the All-Star break will largely depend on the availability of Simmons, and the former figures to oscillate between the starting lineup and bench for the rest of the regular season.