Schroder will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
In just his third game with Brooklyn, Schroder will enter the starting lineup, replacing Ben Simmons (knee). In his two appearances since being dealt to the Nets, Schroder is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
