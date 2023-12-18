Finney-Smith (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
No surprises here, as Finney-Smith said on Monday morning that he was planning to suit up. In his last appearance for the Nets on Thursday, Finney-Smith was held scoreless in 16 minutes versus the Nuggets.
