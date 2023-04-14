Finney-Smith (wrist) isn't listed on the Nets' injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against Philadelphia, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Finney-Smith sat out the regular-season finale due to a right wrist issue, but as expected, he'll be good to go for postseason play. Across 26 starts with Brooklyn, the former Maverick averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 27.7 minutes per game.