Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Finney-Smith (ankle) is day-to-day and will remain out through Tuesday's game against Dallas, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Finney-Smith had already been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Warriors, so his streak of absences will reach five when he sits out Tuesday. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Cleveland, but since the Nets won't hold a practice prior to that contest, Finney-Smith can be considered questionable, at best, for that game.