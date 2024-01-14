Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Finney-Smith (illness) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

In the Nets' most recent game Thursday in Paris, Finney-Smith was limited to 14 minutes -- his fewest of the season -- in a 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers while he was dealing with an illness. Finney-Smith's condition seems to have taken a turn for the better since the Nets returned to the United States, and with a full practice under his belt, the veteran forward isn't expected to face any restrictions for Monday's game versus the Heat.