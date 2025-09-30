Powell (knee) is taking part in contact portions of practice, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell has been limited by left knee tendinopathy since the Las Vegas Summer League, and his status remains uncertain for the start of the preseason. He still has plenty of time if he wants to be ready for Opening Night, though the Nets are likely to exercise caution with the 2025 first-rounder. Until Powell is cleared to take the floor, the likes of Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson should see more playing time.