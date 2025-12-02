Powell chipped in 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and three steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 116-103 win over the Hornets.

With the absence of Terance Mann (ribs), Powell was able to take advantage of the opportunity, outpacing Tyrese Martin (who started in place of Mann) in points and minutes. While Mann is slated to return relatively soon, Powell should continue to enjoy an increased role within Brooklyn's rotation in the meantime.